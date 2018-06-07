Kangundo out to break the duck

Masii Boys High School's Brian Kaloki (right) challenges Godwin Otieno of Mavoko Boys during the Machakos County Term IIB finals at Matuu Memorials on Saturday June 3, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Having missed the ticket to 2017 East Africa Secondary School Games, Kangundo High School hope to realize their dreams this year.

Kangundo, the reigning Eastern Region boys’ volleyball champions, are longing to bounce back to the national stage with this year’s East Africa extravaganza set for August in Musanze, Rwanda, fixed in their crosshairs.

Kangundo, who made their maiden appearance at the nationals last year, need to defend their Machakos County and Eastern Region titles before battling for a ticket to Rwanda. They have had a good run at the Zonal and Sub-County levels, winning all their matches and are yet to drop a set.

Impressed with his players performance team, coach Paul Mukeke said they intent keep the good run as they seek to defend their title at the Machakos County games that begin at Machakos Boys School today. “So far so good, the boys have played well and we want to maintain the fighting spirit. Our performance at the lower level of competition is crucial,” he said.

Although they face stiff competition from their opponents, he added, the desire to play in Rwanda motivates them to work hard. “The boys are determined to qualify for East Africa games because last year we came close but fell short. Nonetheless, knowing that we could challenge for a spot against giants like Malava and Cheptil is inspiration enough to keep trying,” Mukeke said.

Kangundo lost to former national and East Africa champions Cheptil 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-20) in last year’s third place playoffs missing out on a ticket to Gulu, Uganda.

Kangundo will launch their county title defence against their Kamunyu, Kunikila, Kaluluini, Mavoko, Tala, Muindi Mbingu, Ngoleni and Kyandili compatriots. If they defend their title, Kangundo will earn a place at the Eastern Region games where they will also be seeking to retain their trophy.

They bank on right attackers Sebastian Safari and Joseph Muinde, setters Ikalaanza Mumo and Eric Mutuma as well as centre and left attackers Cosmas Musau and Brian Nyawande.

In the girls contest, national and East Africa champions Kwanthanze will be out to extend their dominance. They will be up against St Augustine, Masinga Girls, Misyani, Caring Hearts, I Can Fly, Mitaboni ABC and Kyasioni. Kwanthanze have established themselves as the county’s sports powerhouse.