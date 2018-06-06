Staggering amount Ronaldo is demanding to stay at Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo said he will decide his future in the next few days after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid last month.
Ronaldo made the announcement during Real Madrid’s Champions League trophy parade in Spain’s capital.
His statement was not well received by his captain Sergio Ramos who was angry at the Portuguese star for making the announcement at the wrong time.
Rumours has it that the 33-year-old is open to a return to his former club Manchester United this summer.
However, The Mirror reports that Ronaldo is demanding for a staggering £88 million a year to stay at the Bernabeu – that’s an increase of £26m on his current deal.
He also wants a six-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2024, when he will be 39 years of age.
Real Madrid are said to be prepared to risk losing Ronaldo as they insist he is only worth €30m per year, a €7m increase on his current salary of €23m.
Currently Ronaldo is preparing for the World Cup in Russia with Portugal, with the Seleção das Quinas’ final friendly before the World Cup against Algeria on Thursday.
Portugal will then face Spain in their opening group stage match on June 15.
