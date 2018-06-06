Simba recall striker Salamba for semi tie against Homeboyz

Simba SC striker Adam Salamba. [Reuters]

Tanzanian champions Simba Sports Club have been forced to recall their newly recruited striker Adam Salamba (pictured) for today’s Sportpesa Super Cup semifinal match against Kakamega Homeboyz.

After Marcel Kaheza failed to sparkle against Kariobangi Sharks on Monday, the Tanzanians can’t take more chances.

Although Simba SC defeated Sharks 3-2 on post-match penalties, Kaheza was a big disappointment after he replaced Mohammed Ibrahim, but lasted for less than 10 minutes before he was substituted as well.

“We are not taking any chances in our semifinal match against Kakamega Homeboyz,” Simba’s spokesman Haji Manara.

During the match, which ended in a barren draw after regulation time, Simba scored their penalty kicks through Haruna Niyonzima, Erasto Nyoni and Jonas Mkude while Christopher Kimathi and Harrison Nzivo replied for Sharks

