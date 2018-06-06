Kerr prefers meeting Simba in final: K’Ogalo eager to travel to Goodison Park for Everton rematch

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr reacts during a friendly match against Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on January 20,2018.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

Why Kerr prefers Simba tie in final as Gor Mahia are drawn against Confederations Cup opponents Rayon in Kagame Cup

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr would prefer to face his former employers, Tanzanian Premier League champions Simba SC in the SportPesa Super Cup final, rather than Kenyan side Kakamega Homeboyz.

The record Kenyan champions are in a good position of retaining their title after they defeated Zanzibar’s Jeshi La Kujenga Uchumi 3-0 in Monday’s quarterfinals at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

However, for a showdown with his former employers, who beat Kariobangi Sharks 3-2 on post-match penalties to come to fruition, Kerr’s men must advance past the semifinals tomorrow.

He should then turn to God with a prayer that Simba beats Homeboyz in the second semifinal, to set up his dream final that will see the winner earn a ticket to travel to England to play English Premier League side Everton at Goodison Park as well as receive Sh3million in prize money.

“The big prize is to go to England. That’s a once in lifetime opportunity for any player to go to UK and play an English team. The semifinals is a one-off game, you win that one and you are through. So both teams will definitely be going for the ultimate prize,” Kerr told The Standard Sports after yesterday’s training at Egerton University.

“We are here to try and get into the final, win the tournament and go to England. It is a great opportunity, even right now many English teams are aware of our participation”

Despite itching to face Simba, who fired him last year, the Briton is eager to retain the title.

“Though I don’t regret my time at Simba, that is history to me. I am now concentrating on Gor Mahia. I got to prepare my players mentally and ensure all of them are fresh and ready for the semifinal,” said Kerr.

“The boys are very optimistic and eager to go and play at Goodison Park. I don’t have anything to prove against Simba.

“Actually my time there was brilliant; the fans were brilliant the people involved are the ones who were the problem. I am looking forward to meeting them, but I am concerned about us retaining the trophy.

“ I want us to go and experience English mentality, coaching, lifestyle which probably these players will never have a chance to do so here. Spending five days in England will be a good break for us.”

Commenting on the upcoming CECAFA Kagame Cup in Tanzania (June 28-12 July) where they have been drawn in Group B alongside their CAF Confederations Cup opponents Rayon Sports of Rwanda, Lydia Ludic (Burundi) and Ports (Djibouti), Kerr said:

“All our games are tough and Kagame Cup is not an exception. The tournament comes at a very important time before we play Yanga in Confederations Cup.

“We are looking forward to enjoying it. It will be a tough fixture but we must get used to such.”