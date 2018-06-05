NBA icon LeBron James fires at President Trump for canceling White House invite

LeBron James in a past match. [Photo/Courtesy]

USA’s National Basketball Association icon LeBron James has attacked President Donald Trump over his move to cancel an invite to the White House he had earlier expressed to NFL giants, Philadelphia Eagles.

The White House on Monday issued a statement canceling the invite to the newly crowned National Football League champions on ground that ‘the players disagreed with their President.’

However, while responding to President Trump and White House statement, LeBron James hit out at the head of state, saying that he (LeBron) is not surprised by the bizarre move.

According to a UK media outlet Express UK, James said:

“It’s typical of him. I’m not surprised,” James said.

“I know no matter who wins this series no one wants to get invited”

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

He told Trump to respect the decision that was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles players, arguing that Americans have the freedom to choose.

He added: “We have a lot of freedom in our country and guys - men or female - have the right to do what they want to do in a very respectful manner and I think if they decided they don’t want to go then they have the right.

The fiery NBA legend later warned the White House that the NBA fraternity may consider boycotting such invites, which he says ‘cannot strip away crowns bestowed on winners.’

Philadelphia Eagles were lined up to be celebrated for their effort after lifting the NFL title in the White House.

But such invite was later canceled after which the White House alleged that the players failed to stand during the singing of national anthem in the opening of the games.

The Mirror had earlier reported an incident where players of African descent knelt in protest of the alleged violence meted on African Americans.

The statement which was released by the White House Press Secretary described the action players as ‘shocking’ and that the team ‘abandoned’ their 1,000 fans who had volunteered to join them at the event.