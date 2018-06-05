Leroy Sane has spoken out for the first time since Germany squad omission

Leroy Sane broke his silence after his Germany

Leroy Sane has promised to 'bounce back stronger' after Germany squad omission and wished his teammates all the best for the tournament.

The attacking midfielder was a surprise omission from Joachim Loew's final Germany squad for the World Cup finals on Monday as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was named among the 23 players heading to Russia for the defending champions. Germany coach Joachim Loew

Addressing his omission on social media, Sane said: “Thank you so much everyone for your encouraging messages yesterday and today.

“I’m obviously disappointed I won’t participate in the World Cup but I have to accept this decision and I’ll give it my all to bounce back stronger.

“Nothing but the best to the team in Russia. Go get that title!”

Germany coach Joachim Loew explained his decision to leave out Sane, admitting it was a “tight” call between the City forward and Brandt.

"It was a very tight decision between him and Julian Brandt which went in favour of Brandt," Loew said. "There are better days in the life of a national team coach, when you have to send four amazing players, who deserve to be at the World Cup, home.

"It's like being at the airport check-in counter en route to Moscow and you are not allowed to board the plane."

Loew announced his squad at the end of a training camp at the Italian Alps. The Germans play their last warm-up game against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen on Friday before the start of the tournament on June 14.

Germany are in Group F along with Sweden, Mexico and South Korea.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris St Germain).

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris St Germain), Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal).

Forwards:

Mario Gomez (VfB Stuttgart), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig). (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)