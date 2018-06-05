UEFA ban 'clubless' Buffon for three matches after referee rant
Outgoing Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was on Tuesday banned for three European matches for his red card and comments about referee Michael Oliver after the Italian side's dramatic Champions League quarter-final loss to Real Madrid last month.
The 40-year-old had been charged both with breaching UEFA's "general principles of conduct" over his outburst and also for his red card for dissent.
European football's governing body announced Tuesday that Buffon was suspended for "three UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible".
The last-eight clash between holders Real and Juventus was decided by a last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo penalty after the Serie A champions had staged a remarkable comeback to wipe out a 3-0 first-leg deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu.
But Buffon, who was sent off in the aftermath of the penalty decision, lashed out at Oliver's decision to award the spot-kick, saying the English official had a "rubbish bin for a heart".
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
The 2006 World Cup winner, who did not renew his contract with Juventus, could however be playing for Paris Saint-Germain next season.
He said on Monday he needed a week before making a decision on whether to head to the French capital or not.
LATEST STORIES
Leroy Sane has spoken out for the first time since Germany squad omission
UEFA bites back at Buffon, bans him after referee rant
Arsenal have confirmed their first summer signing
‘He should have played on,’ Ramos speaks, hits back on Salah injury
Real reason why Sane was axed from Germany squad
- Simiyu proves critics wrong: Kenya Sevens surpass season target with one leg leftRugby 21 hours ago
- Sane opens up after being snubbed by Germany for World Cup 2018World Cup 2018 6 hours ago
- Arsenal legend robbed Shs 1M upon arrival in RussiaFootball 1 day ago
- Kisia strikes it big at 2018 Coronation & Bender CupGolf 21 hours ago
- Super Cup: Tanzanian side stands in way of Mashemeji derby Football 21 hours ago
- Icardi axed from Argentina World Cup squad 'because he is not in Lionel Messi's clan'World Cup 2018 10 hours ago
- Papastathopoulos snubbed United to join Arsenal, reveals defender's fatherGossip & Rumours 5 hours ago