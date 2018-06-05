Arsenal have confirmed their first summer signing

By Reuters: Tuesday, June 5th 2018 at 17:41 GMT +3 | Football

Arsenal sign Swiss defender Lichtsteiner from Juventus

Arsenal have signed Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Italian champions Juventus on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old made more than 250 appearances for Juve, winning the Serie A title in each of his seven seasons at the club. He was named captain of Switzerland in 2016 and has earned 99 caps for his country.

He is new Arsenal head coach Unai Emery's first signing since taking over from Arsene Wenger last month.

"Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad. He's a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch," Emery said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/stephan-lichtsteiner-join-club.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Lichtsteiner began his senior career at Swiss club Grasshoppers Zurich in 2001 and played for Lille in France, as well as Lazio in Italy before joining Juventus in 2011.

Related Topics: Unai Emery Arsenal Arsene Wenger
LATEST STORIES
Leopards limp out of Super Cup tourney as Harambee Starlets face Equatorial Guinea today in Machakos
Leopards limp out of Super Cup tourney as Harambee Starlets face Equatorial Guinea today in Machakos
Football 11 minutes ago
‘He should have played on,’ Ramos speaks, hits back on Salah injury
‘He should have played on,’ Ramos speaks, hits back on Salah injury
Sports 57 minutes ago
A-Z: Past Fifa World Cup winners at glance
A-Z: Past Fifa World Cup winners at glance
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Arsenal have confirmed their first summer signing
Arsenal have confirmed their first summer signing
Football 2 hours ago
Real reason why Sane was axed from Germany squad
Real reason why Sane was axed from Germany squad
Gossip & Rumours 8 hours ago
Simiyu proves critics wrong: Kenya Sevens surpass season target with one leg left
Simiyu proves critics wrong: Kenya Sevens surpass season target with one leg left
Rugby 19 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES