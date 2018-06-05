Sane opens up after being snubbed by Germany for World Cup 2018

[Photo: Courtesy]

Leroy Sane vowed to “bounce back stronger” after his shock omission from Germany's World Cup squad.

Manchester City winger Sane was surprisingly among the four names left out when boss Joachim Low cut his 27-man preliminary squad down to his final 23 for the tournament in Russia.

Sane said: “Thank you so much everyone for your encouraging messages yesterday and today.

"I'm obviously disappointed I won't participate in the World Cup but I have to accept this decision and I'll give it my all to bounce back stronger.

"Nothing but the best to the team in Russia. Go get that title!"

Sane, 22, failed to make the cut for the reigning champions despite being one of Manchester City's star men during their romp to the Premier League title, scoring 10 goals and setting up 15 more.

He was rewarded for a string of sparkling displays during his best season so far when he landed the young player of the year award.

But his form was not enough to earn him a place in boss Low's plans for the World Cup which kicks off next Thursday.

Sources close to the German camp claim Sane was axed because some of his behaviour and his attitude did not go down well with his teammates and coaches.

His failure to reproduce his club form for his country, most recently in Germany's 2-1 defeat to Austria on Saturday, also counted against him.

Low has instead opted for Marco Reus, Thomas Muller, Julian Draxler and Julian Brandt ahead of Sane.