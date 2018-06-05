Former Shakhtar boss Lucescu confirms Fred has completed move to Old Trafford
Former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Mircea Lucescu has confirmed Fred has completed his transfer to Manchester United.
Lucescu is credited for transforming Fred into a holding midfielder at Shakhtar. The Turkish coach is pleased that his former trainee has secured a big move to Old Trafford.
He congratulated Fred on his £52million move to Manchester United.
‘I’m really pleased Fred has completed his transfer to Manchester United. I am proud of him.’ Lucescu said.
‘When I signed him at Shakhtar, Taison and Bernard were playing in his position.
‘I transformed his position, giving him a more defensive role.’ He added.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Fred was heavily linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s side and was given time off from Brazil’s World Cup preparations to have his medical at Carrington, which he has been reported to have passed.
The paperwork for the deal is almost complete and the deal will be announced very soon.
LATEST STORIES
Former Shakhtar boss Lucescu confirms Fred has completed move to Old Trafford
Loris Karius DID suffer concussion following clash with Sergio Ramos
Icardi axed from Argentina World Cup squad 'because he is not in Lionel Messi's clan'
Real reason why Sane was axed from Germany squad
Yaya Toure says Guardiola has problem with African players
- Arsenal considering shock move for Manchester United star on free transfer Gossip & Rumours 6 hours ago
- Icardi axed from Argentina World Cup squad 'because he is not in Lionel Messi's clan'World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
- Arsenal legend robbed Shs 1M upon arrival in RussiaFootball 1 day ago
- Real reason basketball players have Messed-Up feetBasketball 20 hours ago
- Rooney to be told he is not wanted at Everton despite desire to stayGossip & Rumours 5 hours ago
- Kisia strikes it big at 2018 Coronation & Bender CupGolf 15 hours ago
- Equatorial Guinea jet in for tomorrow’s tieFootball 15 hours ago