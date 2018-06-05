Former Shakhtar boss Lucescu confirms Fred has completed move to Old Trafford

Mircea Lucescu confirms Fred has completed move to Old Trafford [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Mircea Lucescu has confirmed Fred has completed his transfer to Manchester United.

Lucescu is credited for transforming Fred into a holding midfielder at Shakhtar. The Turkish coach is pleased that his former trainee has secured a big move to Old Trafford. Fred was spotted arriving for medical at Carrington on Monday [Photo: Courtesy]

He congratulated Fred on his £52million move to Manchester United.

‘I’m really pleased Fred has completed his transfer to Manchester United. I am proud of him.’ Lucescu said.

‘When I signed him at Shakhtar, Taison and Bernard were playing in his position.

‘I transformed his position, giving him a more defensive role.’ He added.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Fred has been on Manchester United's radar [Photo: Courtesy]

Fred was heavily linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s side and was given time off from Brazil’s World Cup preparations to have his medical at Carrington, which he has been reported to have passed.

The paperwork for the deal is almost complete and the deal will be announced very soon.