Trump uninvites NFL champions the Philadelphia Eagles from White House visit due to ongoing kneeling row

Tuesday, June 5th 2018 at 08:34 GMT +3

Donald Trump has issued a statement this evening [Photo: Courtesy]

Donald Trump has uninvited NFL champions the Philadelphia Eagles from a White House visit due to the ongoing kneeling row.

The president has issued a statement this evening, explaining that he was taking the decision because not all of the team were planning on attending and 'the fans deserve better'.

Trump has repeatedly insisted players should stand during the national anthem at the start of football games, while a number of players in the last year have taken a knee in protest against police violence against Africans Americans.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith previously said he wouldn't be going - and has hit out at Trump's statement tonight. The Philadelphia Eagles during the Superbowl on February 4 [Photo: Courtesy]

The Trump statement says: "The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow.

"They disagree with their President because he insists they stand proudly for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honour of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.

"The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.

"These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony - one that will honour our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem.

"I will be there at 3pm with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America."

Shortly after, Smith tweeted the following, accusing the president of being a liar.

So many lies smh

Here are some facts

1. Not many people were going to go

2. No one refused to go simply because Trump “insists” folks stand for the anthem

3. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military pic.twitter.com/89GUNhJ4eE — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 4, 2018

The Eagles claimed the NFL's biggest prize in February, defeating last year's champions New England Patriots 41-33 in Minnesota.

Days later it emerged a number of players would boycott the trip to the White House to meet President Trump, following their Super Bowl success. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith previously said he wouldn't be going [Photo: Courtesy]

Many players in the NFL have been critical of President Trump's comments on race relations, with the president labelling the league "weak and out of control" back in October.

A number of athletes have followed Colin Kaepermick’s lead by kneeling for the national anthem, to protest social justice issues, such as racial inequality and police brutality, across the country.

The NFL recently fell in line with Trump's view, banning kneeling on the field during the anthem and saying if players wanted to protest they would have to do it in the changing rooms.