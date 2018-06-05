Equatorial Guinea jet in for tomorrow’s tie
By Rebecca Jebet: Tuesday, June 5th 2018 at 00:09 GMT +3 | Football
Harambee Starlets’ opponents in the first leg of the second round of the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers Equatorial Guinea arrived on Sunday evening for tomorrow’s match.
Equatorial Guinea will be seeking to make a comeback to the continental scene after they failed to qualify for the 2014 edition.
The team was disqualified in the 2016 and 2018 editions for fielding ineligible players but last year, Caf lifted the ban to enable them take part in this year’s edition.
Nzalang Nacional has won the continental title twice in 2008 and 2012. [Rebecca Jebet]
