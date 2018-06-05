Manangoi shifts focus to World U-20 trials: Top juniors including Mary Moraa will take part

Kenya 1500m George Meitamei Manangoi wins heat 2 during IAAF World U18 Championships at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday 12/07/17.[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Some stars who featured at World Under-18 championships are expected to get the nod.

After making his debut in the 2018 Diamond League series, World Under-18 1,500m champion George Manangoi shifts focus to the U-20 national trials.

Kenya will pick a strong squad to the global meet next month in Tampere, Finland.

Apart from Manangoi, who is the younger brother to World 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi, most runners who took part in the World Under-18 championships in Nairobi in 2017, are expected to make the team.

The national trials will be on June 11-12 at Kasarani Stadium.

“I feel good having competed in two Diamond Leagues; Doha and Rome. I have gained tremendous experience in the series, though I got a slight injury in Rome last week,” said Manangoi yesterday.

“I hope to be in great shape at the trials. I’m looking forward to a top finish in the Under-20 event and add that to my Under-18 gold medal. I will shift to senior ranks in the coming season” added Manangoi, who is also the World U-18 1,500m champion.

Since its inaugural edition in 1986, Kenya has been a dominant force at the IAAF World Under-20 athletics championships and the scouts will no doubt pick a strong squad to the global meet next month in Tampere, Finland.

Some of the top juniors athletes expected to make the team include Edward Zakayo in 5,000m, Africa Junior cross country champion Rhonex Kipruto in 10,000m, Stanley Waithaka (5,000m) and World U-18 walk bronze medallist Dominic Ndigiti.

Others are Mary Moraa popularly known as ‘Kisii Express’, who will be gunning for a slot in women’s 400m, Jackline Wambui in 800m, Lydia Jeruto also in 800m, fast-rising George Manangoi (1,500m) Leonard Kipkemboi Bett, among others.

In the last edition in Bydgoszcz, Poland, Kenya finished second with nine medals (5 gold, two silver and two bronze) behind United States, who collected 11 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

Athletics Kenya Youth Committee Chairman Barnaba Korir said preparations for the trials are in top gear to ensure the country picks the best runners to represent Kenya in the junior global meeting schedule for July 10-15.

“Age group championships are very critical to our youth development, that’s why we must ensure the best runners are selected for the duty,” said Korir.

“All plans are at an advance stage and all athletes wishing to participate in the trials must undergo vetting on June 10 to ensure we select runners of the right age as per the rules,” added Korir, who is also the AK Nairobi Region chairman.

Meanwhile, Athletics Kenya last week held a consultation meeting with its affiliates Kenya Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and Kenya Defence forces.

The meeting was to harmonise the regional track and field events that will pave way for the national Championships.

Kenya Defense Force athletics championships will be held on June 6-8, Police track and field meeting is scheduled for June 13-14, Prison meeting will be held on June 15-16, while the two-day national Championships will be on June 21-23.