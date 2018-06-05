Simiyu proves critics wrong: Kenya Sevens surpass season target with one leg left

Namcos' Simiyu

Shujaa head coach leads Kenya to historic century mark.

Nobody ever gave Innocent ‘Namcos’ Simiyu a chance when he took over as national Sevens rugby team coach in October 2016.

But in less than two years, the 35-year-old former Kenya Sevens and 15s captain has proved his critics wrong after guiding Kenya to a historic century mark at London Sevens on Sunday; their best ever performance in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Though Shujaa dropped one place to seventh on the overall Series standings after failing to reach the London Sevens Cup quarterfinals, Simiyu has achieved what many coaches have failed to do since Kenya made it’s Series debut in 1999. Kenya's Jeffery Oluoch is tackled during the World Rugby Sevens Series match between Samoa and Kenya at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on February 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

It was the first time since the Cape Town Sevens that Kenya had failed to reach the last eight in the global show-piece.

But save for his predecessor and former coach Benjamin Ayimba, who led Shujaa to their first ever semifinal on World Cup debut in 2009 before helping Kenya lift their maiden Cup title (2016 Singapore Sevens) in the Series, Simiyu has evidently outdone his peers.

Prior to surpassing their 100 point-mark target that stretched to 101 after beating Wales 33-19 in the Challenge Trophy final on Sunday night, Kenya’s best ever performance in the Series had been a haul of 99 points in the 2012/2013 season under Englishman Mike Friday.

However, with curtains falling on the Series in Paris this weekend where Kenya have been drawn in Group C alongside Series leaders Fiji, New Zealand and Samoa, Simiyu seems to be slowly finding back his magic after a disappointing debut that saw the team finish 12th on the standings with a paltry 63 points.

“I think we are very proud of the boys. We didn’t start well yesterday but managed to pick up and won a trophy which gives us confidence ahead of our next tournament. It’s been a good year in terms of results but we still have a lot to do.”