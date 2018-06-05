Tunisia's national goalkeeper fakes injury to let teammates break Ramadan fast

By Odero Charles: Tuesday, June 5th 2018 at 00:12 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Tunisia Goalkeeper's 'Injuries' Have Helped The Players Break The Fast

Tunisia football team have found a unique way of breaking their Ramadan fast in time during friendlies ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The holy month of Ramadan began on May 17 and since then the Tunisian national team have played two friendlies against Portugal and Turkey and both games ended in a 2-2 draw.

According to a Tunisian journalist, goalkeeper Mouez Hassen has made a habit of taking an injury break once the sun sets, so that his teammates can have a break and drink water and have something to eat.

An injury break allows his teammates to eat once the sun goes down

In the 49th minute of Tunisia's World Cup warm-up game against Turkey, Hassen faked an injury, perfectly timed with sundown, almost a mirror image of the 58th minute of Monday’s match against Portugal.

During the break, the players can be seen eating, drinking water and energy drinks before continuing play.

Reports claim that players have an understanding among themselves about the fake injury.

Tunisia, who have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2006, are placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Panama and England.

They begin their World Cup campaign against England on June 18.

