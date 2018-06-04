Salah optimistic of making Russia trip amid fears from Egyptians

By Reuters: Monday, June 4th 2018 at 13:16 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Mo Salah celebrating his goal in a past EPL match. [Photo/Courtesy]

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is showing positive signs of recovery from a shoulder injury ahead of the World Cup later this month.

The 25-year-old ended a breakthrough season for Liverpool in disappointing fashion when he was withdrawn injured in the first half of the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26.

The Egyptian walked off the pitch in tears as the injury cast a doubt over his World Cup participation but the striker who scored 44 goals in his debut campaign on Merseyside appears more optimistic as he continues his recovery.

“Good feelings... ,” Salah said on his official Twitter account along with a picture of him at the gym.

The Egyptian Football Federation allayed fears of Salah’s World Cup absence last week, saying in a statement that the playmaker was expected to be sidelined for a maximum of three weeks.

Salah missed Egypt’s goalless draw with Colombia last Friday as the North Africans continue their World Cup preparations.

Egypt play Belgium in their final warm-up game on Wednesday before opening their World Cup campaign against Group A rivals Uruguay on June 15. Hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia also compete in the same group.

 

