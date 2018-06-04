Kenyans advance, leave Tanzanian sides hurting: K’Ogalo send early warning shot to rivals after 3-0 victory

Gor Mahia Charles Momanyi(L) shield Khamis Said of Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi(JKU) during Sportpesa Super Cup at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday 03/06/18. Gor won 3-0[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Gor Mahia got off to their SportPesa Super Cup defence with a convincing win over Zanzibar’s Jeshi La Kujenga Uchumi as Allan Wanga, once again, proved to be a man for the big occasion scoring a brace to inspire Kakamega Homeboyz to quarterfinals 3-1 win over Tanzanian giants Yanga, at Afraha Stadium yesterday.

It was a perfect start for Ugandan coach Paul Nkata, who replaced Mike Mururi as Homeboyz coach last week. George Odhiambo, Godfrey Walusimbi and Meddie Kagere netted a goal each to secure a semifinal ticket for Dylan Kerr’s men, who will play with the winner between AFC Leopards and Singida United tomorrow.

Homeboyz will wait for today’s winner between Kariobangi Sharks and Simba SC to know whom they meet in the semis.

But it is Wanga who stole the show. The Kenyan international seems to deliver when it matters most.

From Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup to Kagame Cup, SportPesa Shield (previously GOtv Shield) and now the Super Cup, the widely-travelled former Tusker and AFC Leopards forward has evidently shown that he is the man for the big stage.

Wanga scored a double in six minutes before Wycliffe Opondo came off the bench to seal victory for the Kakamega-based outfit with a strike from a brilliant build-up deep into the game.

“I always try to give my best when it comes to games like these. We came into this match knowing that we had nothing to loose. Homeboyz have never played on such a big stage,” Wanga told The Standard Sports.

“The first goal really motivated the boys and at that point we realised that we can make it. With the first victory, everything is now possible for us. But the big news today is that Homeboyz have beaten Yanga.”

Asked how important that win was a week after reuniting with his former Tusker coach, Wanga, who was subsituted at the hour mark said:

“Nkata has always been a good coach and his performance at clubs he has coached speaks for itself. He is a simple and good coach, that is why we are playing for him. He has a perfect relationship with the boys. So this win is generally for him.”

But having inspired Uganda Revenue Authority to a 5-4 post match penalties semifinals victory over Yanga in this year’s Mapinduzi Cup, Nkata says he was not surprised by their yesterday’s thrashing of the Tanzanian champions.

“Nobody expected us to defeat Yanga, but personally, I am not surprised with the result because I have beaten them before. But I am glad our attitude and strategy won us the match,” said the Ugandan, who won a double with Tusker in 2016.

Wanga broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when he latched on Moses Mudavadi’s pass in the box to beat Yanga goalkeeper Rostand Youthe. The former Sofapaka man doubled the lead from the spot after he was hacked in the box by defender Mwinyi Mgwali.

However, Simon Matheo pulled a goal back for Yanga through a well taken free at the stroke of halftime, that left Homeboyz goalkeeper Michael Wanyika rooted.

But with less than one minute remaining to stoppage time, Mudavadi made a brilliant run on the left, chipped the ball over the advancing goalkeeper, which allowed Opondo to easily burry the ball into the net.