Polo: Dasani win Division Three title
By Ben Ahenda: Monday, June 4th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports
Handicap 2.5 Gordy Millar and handicap 2 Kimoi Moi led Dasani to a 10-8 victory over Fanta to win the Division Three Polo Championships at Manyatta Polo Club, in Gilgil, yesterday.
Millar, who was the most experienced player in the team that also had Miranda Simpson (Handicap 0) and handicap -1.5 Lochie Stichbury, was oozing class on the last of the three-day tournament. Stichbury (Lochie) went past her markers in the team that had Richard Stonewigg, Izzy Parsons, Rachel Robley and Silke Hampson to notch the first goal in the first chukka.
Fanta equalised through Parsons. [Ben Ahenda]
