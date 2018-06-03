Wenger set to make imminent decision over his future after emerging as Real Madrid favourite

By Mirror: Sunday, June 3rd 2018 at 13:46 GMT +3 | Gossip & Rumours
Wenger left Arsenal after 22 years as Gunners boss [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsene Wenger will decide in the next fortnight if he will take another job in football.

The Frenchman, now 68, left Arsenal after 22 years last month.

But he has still to decide whether to retire from the game or seek another challenge.

Wenger is currently the favourite with some bookmakers to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, after his compatriot walked away from the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

Wenger has emerged as the favourite to replace Zidane at Real Madrid [Photo: Courtesy]

Asked if he still wanted to coach, Wenger told French TV show Telefoot: “It is a question which I will have to answer in the next 15 days. I still have the desire to be a coach, yes.

"Do I still have to desire to throw myself into a crazy challenge? I don't know.

"It is a job that needs total commitment. I need to take a bit of a space which I have never done.

 “What will influence me? What is inside me. How much I miss being a coach. How I manage to live without this adrenaline which is part of being a coach and influencing a football match. To experience a beautiful game of football and share it with others after the game the emotions.

Zidane resigned from his post at Real Madrid [Photo: Courtesy]

"It is not a devil – it is an angel.

"Football has allowed me to meet amazing people, who have offered their hand and who have helped me do what I have done.”

