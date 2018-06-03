Arsene Wenger spotted punting on the River Cam in Cambridge

By Mirror: Sunday, June 3rd 2018 at 13:15 GMT +3 | Gossip & Rumours
Wenger partaking in some punting in Cambridge [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been spotted enjoying his time away from the Emirates dugout - by enjoying a spot of punting on the River Cam in Cambridge.

The Frenchman was all smiles as he relaxed on the boat and was 'extremely friendly with everyone' as he posed for pictures, report Cambridge News.

Despite his time at the Gunners coming to a sad end, Wenger was in good spirits and stopped to shake people’s hands.

Wenger arrived at by the river at roughly 2.15PM, and was quickly spotted by eagle-eyed fans at the riverside and in a punt.

The former Arsenal boss was all smiles [Photo: Courtesy]

The manager looks to be riding a crest of a wave in Cambridge, which cannot be said for his latter years at Arsenal, and relaxing in a punting boat before taking a trip downstream.

Wenger has recently been linked with the vacant Real Madrid job, with odds recently being slashed on him becoming Los Blancos' new boss.

However, he could also be here today to take up an unlikely new role at Cambridge United- you just never know.

Related Topics: Arsenal Arsene Wenger River Cam Cambridge
