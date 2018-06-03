Calling it a day: Tributes to Khayange, the man who stood tall for Kenya Sevens team

National Rugby player Humprey Hayange

On a day the country celebrated the 55th anniversary of attaining self rule, tributes poured for Humphrey Khayange - one of the greatest Sevens rugby players Kenya has ever produced - after he announced his international retirement.

The 35-year-old who came to embody the rise of Shujaa from the backwater to the mainstream of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series decided to end his illustrious run with Kenya after the body that has been battered on national service for over a decade gave in.

“My turn to say... Goodbye!!! It has been about 2 years now that I have been trying to get back to the field for Kenya and run out with the brothers one last time.

“Guess it wasn’t to be. It is time to say goodbye to my international career in both 7s and 15s,” the Mwamba RFC star wrote on his Instagram page on Friday (June 1).

On Twitter, the hash tag #AsanteTall became one of the most discussed topic on the micro blogging site as the country he diligently served and conferred him the Order of the Golden Warrior State honour in 2010, rose to hail the domestic sporting icon.

“For the 12 years, we have no words to appreciate what you have done and the joy you have brought us wearing the Green, Red and Black.. but a huge thank you will do,” OSBKE.COM posted.

“Humphrey Khayange retires from international rugby. He first played for #Kenya7s in 2005 at the age of 23. Kayange was awarded presidential Order of Golden Warriors in May 2010. Thank you for the good leadership,” Shujaa Pride added.

“You shall be remembered always even after hanging your boots. Rugby shall always remember you for your effort. Its a wrap for Humphrey Kayange,” Victor Masinde wrote.

“Khayange has been the Kenya Sevens pillar for long. He is an understanding and outstanding icon both at Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas,” Kenya Rugby Union chairman, Richard Omwela hailed.

The lanky stalwart was instrumental in the re-introduction of rugby in the Olympic Games and was in the pioneering Shujaa squad that played at Rio 2016 Olympics.

“Today as the country celebrates its self rule. Today as the Sevens world rugby teams are settling in London. We were looking forward to seeing you soon on the international stage.

“You rose through the ranks. You played an amazing roll in set pieces, open and support play and in break downs. You are a legend,” Brian Malenya wrote on Facebook, as he shared an anecdote of how Kayange walked along Nairobi’s Ngong Road, the hub of the sport in the country looking for a team to sign him up but they thought he was more suited for basketball due to his imposing height. [Kimathi Kamau]