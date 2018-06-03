SUPER CUP: Gor Captain says team they can retain title

Simba SC of Tanzania training at Rift Valley sports club- Nakuru on June 1,2018 ahead of Sportpesa Super cup schedule to start on Sunday.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

Nkata eyes Yanga scalp

Homeboyz ready for Yanga challenge as Gor begin title defense against Zanzibar's JKU today.

Newly appointed Kakamega Homeboyz coach Paul Nkata has warned Tanzanian giants Yanga against expecting an easy game when the two sides clash in today’s (1pm) opening knock-out out match of the SportPesa Super Cup at Afraha Stadium.

Nkata, a 2016 double winner with 11 time Kenyan champions Tusker, will be making his Homeboyz debut after replacing Mike Mururi on Monday.

Though the record Tanzanian champions have been considered as favourites going into the fixture, Nkata, who inspired Uganda Revenue Authority to a 5-4 post match penalties semifinals victory over Yanga in this year’s Mapinduzi Cup, is confident of upsetting the Tanzanians giants again.

Yanga have had an underwhelming season, that have seen them surrender their Vodacom Premier League title to their rivals Simba and were also beaten on penalties in the domestic cup quarterfinals by Singida United, leaving the Super Cup their only realistic chance of winning silverware this year.

And with a chance to win a ticket to play English Premier League side Everton at Goodison Park and USD30,000 winners’ cash prize at stake, the former Muhoroni Youth and Bandari coach wants to make a historic start at the Kakamega-based side.

"We are not afraid of Yanga. I have played them before while at URA and I know how to handle them. Knock outs have no favourite but I would like to start my career here on a positive note. In football, anything is possible. We are ready to face them," Nkata told The Standard Sports.

But for Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava, whose side begin their title defense with a 3.15pm clash against Zanzibar champions JKU, every team has a chance to lift the trophy.

“Playing tournament matches are always hard because every team want to give their best and the chances are equal so we can’t look down on any team. We respect all teams but we are seeing Simba as the main challenge because they have been enjoying some good run in their league. That doesn’t mean they will have an easy one, no," Shakava said.