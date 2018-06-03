Muhuri School confident as battle begin in Nairobi

Mutiso shines as holders Muhuri Muchiri hammer Ushirika to win Njiru Sub-County title.

Reigning East Africa Secondary Schools Rugby 7s champions Muhuri Muchiri thrashed Ushirika Secondary School to defend Njiru Sub-County title.

Martin Mutiso was the man of the match as he touched down four times to lead his side to an emphatic 63-3 victory in their finals at the winners’ turf.

Simon Gathii, the Muhuri Muchiri captain, exhibited brilliance on conversions as they extended their dominance over Ushirika who they have conquered over the years. Gathii said their aim is to return to East Africa games set for August in Rwanda for title defence. “We are determined to fight all the way to Rwanda because we don’t want to go down in history as champions who never returned to defend their crown. We have been working hard and believe that our efforts will pay off,” Gathii said.

However, he remained cautious saying they need to be at their best since the competition is tougher at the advanced stages. “We can’t be over confident based of our score against Ushirika because we are slightly above them in the sport. We have to remain focused as we prepare to defend our Nairobi Region trophy and qualify for the nationals because that is the only way we will improve our chances of making it to Rwanda,” he added.

Mutiso announced his sides intended victory one minute into play as he touched down with Gathii making a conversion off his effort. He went on to score three tries while his teammates Daniel Omari, Peter Daniel, Wallace Kagwanja, Victor Airo and Saidi Juma scored one try each as they cruised to victory. Muhuri Muchiri together with Ushirika all qualified for the regional games set for Lenana School in a fortnight where they will be battling for tickets to the national games set for in Eldoret next month.

In netball, Dandora Mixed were crowned champions after winning all their round robin matches. They topped the table having beaten Ushirika 21-0, St Thomas 22-4 and hosts Ruai Girls 16 - 8. Ruai also booked their place at the city games after finishing second following their victories against Ushirika and St Thomas.

In football, Ruai Boys and Muhuri Muchiri booked their tickets to the regional games after winning in semi-finals. Ruai beat Drumvale School 5-2 in post-match penalties after playing to a 2-2 draw in regular time. Muhuri Muchiri capitalised on home advantage.