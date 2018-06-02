Harambee Stars beat New Zealand 2-1 at Mumbai Football Arena
Harambee Stars come from behind with a goal each from Cliffton Miheso and Kariobangi Sharks’ winger Ovella Ochieng’ to beat New Zealand 2-1 at Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.
Sarpreet Singh had struck in the 42nd minute to put New Zealand in front before Cliffton Miheso equalized just seconds before half time with a sublime free kick that dipped over the wall and nestled in the top corner.
Stars’ winner came in the 68th minute when Patilla Omoto advanced on the right and served Ovella Ochieng’ who found his way into the area and beat New Zealand keeper Maxime Crocombe with a stunning shot from the right side.
Kenya will now face host India on Monday, with the top two teams facing off in the final on Sunday.
