Inter-Continental Cup: Harambee Stars take on New Zealand in opener

Harambee Stars' Philemon Otieno, Francis Kahata and Joash Onyango during a friendly match against Equatorial Guinea at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County on May 28, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Harambee Stars have received a major boost ahead of today’s intercontinental cup fixture against New Zealand as coach Sebastian Migne left for India yesterday.

The coach travelled alongside his assistant Nicolas Bourriquet-cor, goalkeeper trainer Guilaune Coffey and Osteopath Ludovic Breul.

The Frenchmen had been delayed by a visa hitch which was sorted out on Thursday.

Migné left alongside Thika United defender Dennis Odhiambo and his Vihiga United's Bernard Ochieng.

KF Tirana’s Kenneth Muguna and Zambia-based duo of Cliffton Miheso and John Makwatta left on Thursday.

Kenya takes on New Zealand today before facing hosts India on Monday. Stars' third match will pit them against Chinese Taipei on June 8, 2018.

The top two teams will face off in the final, slated for June 10 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

Former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech says he is open to coming back to the team.

Oliech, who is scheduled to sign for South African side Free State Stars said he wants to play in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“I still have something to offer to the team. My fitness is picking up well and if I get a call-up to the team why not?” he said.

He added: “My desire is to play in one last Africa Cup of Nations final before I retire. I also look forward to play against Ghana at home.”

The former Harambee Stars captain has been out of active football for the last two years. He returned one month ago and attended trials at the South African side, which are expected to offer him a one year contract this month.

News of his return will no doubt be music to the ears of coach Sebastien Migne who is under pressure to send the team to the 2019 Nations Cup.

He is one of the country’s leading all time goal scorer. The last time Kenya played in the Africa Cup of Nations, it was Oliech who sent them to the finals with a stunning goal against Cape Verde in Nairobi. [Gilbert Wandera]