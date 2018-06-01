Antoine Griezmann dances with Paul Pogba's mother

Paul Pogba has gained a reputation for helping Manchester United secure transfers, after he helped the club land Romelu Lukaku.

Pogba, who is good friends with the Belgian, posted a video to Instagram showing him dancing with his Red Devils team-mate moments after his signing was announced, in last summer's transfer window.

The France international, clearly enjoying his influence, gave himself the nickname Agent P, and ever since has - at least on the surface - attempted to entice more world-class players to Old Trafford.

One man who has been linked with the club since time began is Pogba's good friend and France team-mate Antoine Griezmann.

The pair are regularly snapped out and about together, and Pogba has previously dropped hints he has tried to get him to sign for Manchester United.

This latest video however, which you can see above, appears to suggest Pogba has taken the scouting stakes up a notch by introducing the Frenchman to his family.

The clip shows the in-demand Atletico Madrid forward dancing with none other than Pogba's mother, Yeo.

What's more, it seems Yeo is a big fan of the French striker, and even knows his trademark goal celebration, which she performs with him. Agent P is back.