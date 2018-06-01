Kenya Sevens legend Kayange retires at 35

Humphrey Kayange

Kenya Sevens legend Humphrey Kayange has announced his retirement from international rugby at the age of 35.

Kayange has amazed and excited crowds for nearly 10 years now, from 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens semifinals in Dubai, to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Collins Injera (left) and brother Humphrey Kayange after returing from Singapore where Kenya won their maiden Sevens Series Cup title.

The announcement made on social media sparked a wave of tributes to Kayange, as the Kenya Sevens legend posted this message on Instagram;

‘’My turn to say...........Goodbye!!! It has been about 2 years now that I have been trying to get back to the field for and run out with the brothers one last time. Guess it wasn’t to be. It is time to say goodbye to my international career in both 7s and 15s," he said.

''The last 12 years have been an unbelievable experience and I have loved every min of it. I have been blessed to play the game for more than a decade and to explore my talent and abilities while injury free for the better part of it.''

In announcing his retirement, Kayange publicly acknowledged the assistance and support he'd received from his family, Mum and Dad, Collo, Lee, Mike and the rugby community including KEBS.



'I would like to thank a few people that have been part of the journey. My gratitude goes out to: • My family, Mum &Dad, Collo, Lee & Mike for all the support they have given me. I have shared amazing memories with my brothers as well representing the republic • My Employers KEBS who have been supportive through it all and allowed me to go out and explore my talents

''Over 12 years, I have been coached by several guys who've made me better so thank you very much. For the S&Cs as well, I will always remember some of those painful sessions but it was all worth it. • Mwamba RFC - the rock that my Rugby foundation lays on so always glad to have your back guys and know that you have mine •

The former Kenya 7s skipper also thanked Kenyans for their support.

''To the 40M+ - you guys have made it all worthwhile and special through the joy and the tears. The experiences shared will never be forgotten. The critics made us work harder so thanks to each and every one of you. • To the rugby community, Including World Rugby, KRU, Samurai International, Players I have the pleasure of playing with and against, I am immensely grateful for the all the memories, I will take them all with me to the next chapter as nothing compares to the satisfaction you get after a game.



''Now it’s time to focus on the next chapter, I have a few hats on already that have been keeping me busy. In between my Research duties at KEBS, getting my Level 2 coaching accreditation and my Athletes Commission responsibilities at the Olympic Committee, I look forward to many more opportunities where I can give back to the sport that has given me so much. Asante sana!! #NextEpisode #Outfor159 #HK6.'' said Kayange.