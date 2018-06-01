Makokha: ‘I am not bitter at all’

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Poland-based Kenyan international Gaudencia Makokha insists she is not bitter over her omission from Malkia Strikers’ provisional 28-member squad for the upcoming FIVB Volleyball World Championships in Japan.

The squad, which was named on Wednesday night by Kenya Volleyball Federation, is dominated by Kenya Prisons (11) and national champions Kenya Pipeline (nine).

Kenya Commercial Bank and newcomers DCI have produced four and three players respectively.

The Japheth Munala-coached side are expected to start training next week ahead of the global showpiece which runs from September 8 to October 20.

Makokha, who was scheduled to jet back into the country this morning from a three months holiday, last featured for the national team in February 2016 during the African Olympics Qualifiers in Cameroon.

However, she managed to represent the country at the beach World Championships in Austria before landing for a deal with Poland second league tier side WTS KDBS Bank Wloclawek in November 2017.

Though the right-attacker-turned utility player seems not happy to have been left out of the squad, she bears no ill feelings towards the selectors.

“In life, you expect anything. But whatever happens doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road. Life must continue and I always believe tomorrow is the best day for a new beginning,” Makokha told Standard Sports on phone from Poland yesterday.

Asked about her first season experience with Wloclawek, whom she inspired to a respectable fourth place finish in her professional volleyball career debut, Makokha said: “I had a great experience both off on and off the court. Despite it being my first season as a professional player in Europe, I enjoyed everything more so after helping the team reach the play-offs.

“But I had really missed home especially my mum. I can’t wait to start my three months’ off-season holiday.”

Although Makokha has received offers from top clubs in Europe and Middle East, she is keen to extend her contract at Wloclawek ahead of the new season that serves off in October.

“Though we are still in contract renewal talks with Wloclawek, I have received several offers from top teams in Europe and Middle East. If they don’t renew, I still have other better offers on my side. And when you receive such offers from different clubs, it means you are a good player,” she explained.

“The ball is in my club’s court. It all depends on them; if they renew my contract well and good. But just know I have exciting offers from other places. Right now let me enjoy my vacation.”