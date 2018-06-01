Standard headlines Group B of StarTimes tournament
By Rodgers Eshitemi: Friday, June 1st 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
Standard Media Group has been drawn in Group B of this Saturday’s StarTimes Inter-Media football tournament dubbed ‘Mini World Cup’ at Upper Hill High School.
The former Road To Anfield Champions will battle it out with Mediamax, Homeboyz Radio and Lolwe in the preliminary round with the top two qualifying for the quarterfinals. Top three finishers in the 16-team competition will receive cash prizes.
