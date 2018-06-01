Hales returns to red-ball

By BBC: Friday, June 1st 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Cricket
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

England and Nottinghamshire batsman Alex Hales says he will return to red-ball cricket after the 2019 World Cup.

In February, the 29-year-old signed a deal with Notts to only play limited-overs games until 2019, in a bid to cement his spot in the England team.

“I’m certainly not turning my back on four-day cricket,” he said.

“For 18 months I wanted to dedicate all my practice and all my energy to getting as good as I can at white-ball cricket just for the World Cup.”

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: “With the busy schedule - you’ve got the tournaments around the world, the tours with England, the series in the summer and the T20 Blast.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: England Nottinghamshire Alex Hales
LATEST STORIES
Makokha: ‘I am not bitter at all’
Makokha: ‘I am not bitter at all’
Volleyball and Handball 3 hours ago
Standard headlines Group B of StarTimes tournament
Standard headlines Group B of StarTimes tournament
Football 3 hours ago
Hales returns to red-ball
Hales returns to red-ball
Cricket 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Gor Mahia fanatic Jaro Soja roughed up by security on his way to meet President Uhuru
Gor Mahia fanatic Jaro Soja roughed up by security on his way to meet President Uhuru
Football 19 hours ago
5 destinations for Zidane as he announces shock Real Madrid exit
5 destinations for Zidane as he announces shock Real Madrid exit
Gossip & Rumours 11 hours ago
Arsenal set to complete first summer signing under coach Unai Emery
Arsenal set to complete first summer signing under coach Unai Emery
Football 1 day ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES