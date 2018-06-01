Hales returns to red-ball
England and Nottinghamshire batsman Alex Hales says he will return to red-ball cricket after the 2019 World Cup.
In February, the 29-year-old signed a deal with Notts to only play limited-overs games until 2019, in a bid to cement his spot in the England team.
“I’m certainly not turning my back on four-day cricket,” he said.
“For 18 months I wanted to dedicate all my practice and all my energy to getting as good as I can at white-ball cricket just for the World Cup.”
He told BBC Radio Nottingham: “With the busy schedule - you’ve got the tournaments around the world, the tours with England, the series in the summer and the T20 Blast.
