BREAKING: Lampard confirmed as new English club manager
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been confirmed as the new Derby County manager on a three-year deal.
The former England midfielder has been a pundit on BT Sports since retiring from football in February 2017 and now is set for first managerial role in first team football.
Lampard has taken over from Gary Rowett, who stepped down from his position at Pride Park to take over at Stoke City.
Speaking at his unveiling on Thursday morning, Lampard said, ‘I’ve always wanted to manage a club with a big tradition and history like Derby County, so this is a huge opportunity.
‘I have spent considerable time discussing the role and the club’s objectives with the Chairman and board members.
‘We want to build on the club’s top six finish in the Championship last season, while at the same time bringing through some of the excellent youth and Academy talent we have at Pride Park.
‘I know it won’t be easy, managing a football team never is, but I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead.’ He added.
Chelsea youth Coach Jody Morris is set to join Lampard’s coaching staff as his assistant.
Derby chairman Mel Morris expressed his delight in bringing someone of Lampard’s caliber.
‘I’m delighted to have someone of Frank’s calibre as our new manager,’ Morris said.
‘I’ve always been an admirer of Frank both as a player and a person, especially in the way he conducts himself both on and off the pitch.
‘That impression was only re-enforced when we interviewed him for this role, his passion and humility shone through in equal measure.
‘The board were unanimous that he was the stand-out applicant with many highly desirable and unique capabilities. Few players have achieved what Frank has in his career to date.
‘He’s a winner, a leader who knows what it takes to succeed and who has the character and charisma to be a fantastic manager for us.’ He added.
