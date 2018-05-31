Chelsea ready to sell Courtois and sign Liverpool’s target
Chelsea are prepared to sell their top goal keeper Thibaut Courtois to pave way for Roma shot stopper Allison.
The Belgium has been stalling over a new contract with his current deal at the Stamford Bridge expiring next summer. This means that Chelsea will have to let him go now for a market price than losing him for nothing next summer.
Metro now suggests that the Blues are ready to cash in on Courtois and have made Liverpool target Allison their main target this summer’s transfer window.
Reports also claims that Courtois wants to leave the Stamford Bridge and could secure a deal with Real Madrid, who have been looking for a new goal keeper to replace the aging Keylor Navas.
Roma, however, are insisting that their star is not for sale despite a need to comply with Financial Fair Play and will demand a record fee in excess of £70million.
