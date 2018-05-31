Aston Villa confirm Terry will leave the club this summer following play-off final defeat

Thursday, May 31st 2018 at 10:19 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

John Terry reacts [Photo: Courtesy]

John Terry became the first casualty of Aston Villa's battle to fill a £45million black hole as he announced his departure from the club.

Former England captain Terry, 37, is expected to receive offers from China and the USA after confirming last Saturday's Championship play-off final defeat by Fulham at Wembley was his farewell appearance.

Villa face swingeing cuts and financial pruning to comply with financial fair play rules after being condemned to a third season in the Championship by Tom Cairney's winner in the £170 million promotion shoot-out. Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and John Terry [Photo: Courtesy]

Terry's parting of the ways with Villa after 12 months was inevitable after he left Wembley telling team-mates and staff to “keep in touch.

His £60,000-a-week wages were an obvious move towards austerity, and the sale of leading players – including England Under-21 star Jack Grealish could follow. Aston Villa's John Terry and Robert Snodgrass [Photo: Courtesy]

On his Instagram page, Terry said: “I'm very proud to have had the opportunity to captain this great and huge club.

“I have given everything this year on and off the pitch and I am still hurting today that we never managed to get back to the Premier League, where this club 100 per cent belongs.

“I would like to thank Steve Bruce, who was instrumental in me joining Villa – I have learnt so much from him as a manager this season that will stay with me forever. Also, I'd like to thank the staff and players who it was a real honour to work with every day.

“And finally, a special thank you to the Villa supporters who supported us home and away in their thousands and have been amazing to me on a personal level.

“Villa will always have a place in my heart and I will always look back on my time here and think about how close we wer to reaching our goal.” Terry applauds the Villa fans [Photo: Courtesy]

Respected financial analysts Swiss Ramble estimate Villa missed out on a £143m jackpot by failing to regain Premier League status, and they will need to find £45m of savings this summer.

In a statement from Beijing, Villa chairman Dr Tony Xia admitted: “We are all aware that we face severe FFP challenges next season.

“We have been heavily investing for the past two seasons. However, the loss on Saturday means we need to change a lot of things.

“Our goal has not changed and as long as we believe, regardless of how touch the process will be, I am sure we will succeed in the end.”