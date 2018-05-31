Volleyball star Atuka calls for support ahead of her Anti-jigger campaign

Pipeline Volleyball star Trizah Atuka [Photo: Courtesy]

National women's volleyball team player Trizah Atuka is calling for donations and financial support ahead this Saturday's Anti-jigger campaign in Lukanji, Kakamega County.

The activity in its second edition under the Atuka Foundation is aimed at creating awareness about the jiggers' epidemic, treat, and make referrals in the community. Atuka treating jiggers-infested victims during the inaugural campaign in December 2017 [Photo: Courtesy] [ PHOTO : COURTESY ] [ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

"Jigger infestation is a problem that has been ignored for a long time in this country. But through my campaign, we want to ensure we have a jigger-free community," said Atuka.

"We are therefore requesting for financial support, donations of clothes, shoes, medicated soaps, disinfectant and gloves to help us fight the menace." She added.