Volleyball star Atuka calls for support ahead of her Anti-jigger campaign
By Rodgers Eshitemi : Thursday, May 31st 2018 at 09:46 GMT +3 | Volleyball and Handball
National women's volleyball team player Trizah Atuka is calling for donations and financial support ahead this Saturday's Anti-jigger campaign in Lukanji, Kakamega County.
The activity in its second edition under the Atuka Foundation is aimed at creating awareness about the jiggers' epidemic, treat, and make referrals in the community.
"Jigger infestation is a problem that has been ignored for a long time in this country. But through my campaign, we want to ensure we have a jigger-free community," said Atuka.
"We are therefore requesting for financial support, donations of clothes, shoes, medicated soaps, disinfectant and gloves to help us fight the menace." She added.
Related Topics: Trizah Atuka volleyball Anti-jigger campaign
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
Chelsea ready to sell Courtois and sign Liverpool’s target
Gossip & Rumours 40 minutes ago
Volleyball star Atuka calls for support ahead of her Anti-jigger campaign
Volleyball and Handball 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Arsenal set to complete first summer signing under coach Unai Emery
Football 17 hours ago
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku disagrees with Mourinho over FA Cup
Football 15 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Portugal seek to repeat Euro gloryWorld Cup 2018 11 hours ago
- Volleyball star Atuka calls for support ahead of her Anti-jigger campaignVolleyball and Handball 1 hour ago
- Isle of Man TT rider Dan Kneen dies after collision with course carSports 2 hours ago
- There’s no looking back for Stars as Migne misses tripFootball 11 hours ago
- Guns, gangs, poverty and football: Tragic story of how Raheem Sterling's dad was shot dead Sports 19 hours ago
- Messi’s emotional reaction as Iniesta leaves the pitch after final Barcelona gameFootball 1 week ago
- Wenger disclose why he failed to bring Messi to ArsenalGossip & Rumours 1 day ago