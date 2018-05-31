Volleyball star Atuka calls for support ahead of her Anti-jigger campaign

By Rodgers Eshitemi : Thursday, May 31st 2018 at 09:46 GMT +3 | Volleyball and Handball
Pipeline Volleyball star Trizah Atuka [Photo: Courtesy]

National women's volleyball team player Trizah Atuka is calling for donations and financial support ahead this Saturday's Anti-jigger campaign in Lukanji, Kakamega County.

The activity in its second edition under the Atuka Foundation is aimed at creating awareness about the jiggers' epidemic, treat, and make referrals in the community.

Atuka treating jiggers-infested victims during the inaugural campaign in December 2017 [Photo: Courtesy]
[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]
[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

"Jigger infestation is a problem that has been ignored for a long time in this country. But through my campaign, we want to ensure we have a jigger-free community," said Atuka.

"We are therefore requesting for financial support, donations of clothes, shoes, medicated soaps, disinfectant and gloves to help us fight the menace." She added.

Related Topics: Trizah Atuka volleyball Anti-jigger campaign
LATEST STORIES
Chelsea ready to sell Courtois and sign Liverpool’s target
Chelsea ready to sell Courtois and sign Liverpool’s target
Gossip & Rumours 40 minutes ago
Aston Villa confirm Terry will leave the club this summer following play-off final defeat
Aston Villa confirm Terry will leave the club this summer following play-off final defeat
Football 1 hour ago
Volleyball star Atuka calls for support ahead of her Anti-jigger campaign
Volleyball star Atuka calls for support ahead of her Anti-jigger campaign
Volleyball and Handball 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Gor Mahia fanatic Jaro Soja roughed up by security on his way to meet President Uhuru
Gor Mahia fanatic Jaro Soja roughed up by security on his way to meet President Uhuru
Football 3 hours ago
Arsenal set to complete first summer signing under coach Unai Emery
Arsenal set to complete first summer signing under coach Unai Emery
Football 17 hours ago
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku disagrees with Mourinho over FA Cup
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku disagrees with Mourinho over FA Cup
Football 15 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES