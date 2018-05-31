Zenit pick Semak as head coach
Zenit Saint Petersburg named former Russia midfielder Sergei Semak as the club’s new manager following the departure of Roberto Mancini, who took over the Italy job earlier this month.
Semak, 42, has signed a two-year deal with Zenit that includes the option for a third season, the club said on its website. The former CSKA Moscow, PSG and Zenit player captained a Russia side that reached Euro 2008 semis.
