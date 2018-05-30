Arsenal fans delighted as Gunners prepare to wrap up Unai Emery's first signing

Stephan Lichtsteiner is on the verge of becoming Arsenal's first signing under Unai Emery, and Gunners supporters are delighted.

Football.London report that the 34-year-old Swiss international right-back will sign a one-year deal with the Gunners with the option of a second, having spent a few days at the club's London Colney training ground.

The first signing of the post- Arsene Wenger era, Lichtsteiner has spent the last seven years at Juventus, but is leaving this summer following the expiration of his contract.

Several clubs have been attempting to land the Switzerland captain, but Arsenal have been confident of winning the race for the free agent following Friday's negotiations.

And reports in Italy now claim that the deal is done, with Lichtsteiner set to sign a one-year deal which includes the option of a further year.

When confirmed, the right-back will become the first signing of the Emery era, although a deal for Borussia Dortmund centre-back Sokratis is also immient.

