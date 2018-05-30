Balotelli’s perfect response after fans opened up a racist banner
Mario Balotelli has told Italy to “wake up” after his return to international football was overshadowed by a race row.
The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker scored in the 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia – his first appearance for the Azzurri since the 2014 World Cup.
New boss Roberto Mancini is set to name Balotelli as his vice-captain.
But the former Manchester City manager's first match as Italy boss was stained by fans unfurling a banner in St Gallen in Switzerland reading: “My captain has Italian blood”.
Nice striker Balotelli, who was born in Italy to Ghanaian parents, responded on Instagram by saying: “We’re in 2018 guys, enough! Wake up! Please!”
Italy, who play France on Friday, are rebuilding after the humiliation of failing to reach the World Cup.
Mancini said: “Balotelli can do better, much better, but I thought he did pretty well in the first half. He scored a goal, which is important for a striker, but of course he can do more.
“It was my first game, so important to win. Saudi Arabia are a long way behind us in the ranking, but they are preparing for the World Cup right now and that’s not to be taken for granted.
“A victory keeps confidence high, we now prepare for France. It’s the end of the season, our players are all tired. There was some weight on us needing to win.”
