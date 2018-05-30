Real reason why Ronaldo was absent during Real’s new kit launch revealed
After the Champions League win, Real Madrid main man Cristiano Ronaldo made some comments that appeared to have hinted on his exit from the Bernabeu.
‘In the next few days I will give an answer to the fans that have always been on my side,’ Ronaldo said.
‘It was very nice to be at Real Madrid, in the coming days I will talk about it more.’ He added.
The Portugal international comments did not go well with his captain at Real Madrid Sergio Ramos, who warned Ronaldo of the impact of his comments.
His absence during the launch of Real’s new kit for next season on their website on Tuesday fueled more speculations on his future with the Zinedine Zidane led side.
However, according to Goal, the shots were taken back in April 21 and Ronaldo was unavailable to take part in the launch the Adidas kit that day due to commitment with his sponsors Nike.
