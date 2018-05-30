3 players United will step up their interest in after Fabinho joins Liverpool

Jose Mourinho will be looking to compete with Liverpool this transfer window [Photo: Courtesy]

Liverpool confirmed they had completed the £45million transfer of Fabinho on Monday night, meaning rivals Manchester United will now have to look elsewhere.

The Red Devils had been strongly linked with a move for the Brazilian this time last season, but the deal failed to materialise and Fabinho remained at Monaco.

After losing in the Champions League final on Saturday, the Reds wasted no time strengthening their side ahead of the new season, and made a statement of intent by landing a talented midfielder who can play in a number of positions.

The transfer won't have impressed Jose Mourinho, and he'll be looking for the Red Devils to hand him the financial muscle to compete with Liverpool.

Here are three players Manchester United could sign instead of Fabinho.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could sign for Manchester United [Photo: Courtesy]

The Serbian international enjoyed a stand-out season for Lazio, despite their late disappointment in missing out on qualifying for the Champions League.

Manchester United won't care about this one bit - in fact it could see him join the Red Devils for cheaper than they first envisioned.

Milinkovic-Savic has been compared to the great Dejan Stankovic in his playing style, and can be utilised effectively in a box-to-box role.

But he has a creative brain as well, and can also do a deep-lying playmaker role justice.

Involved in 20 goals for Lazio this season, the 23-year-old also knows where the back of the net is, and could be convinced to join Manchester United by his friend and compatriot Nemanja Matic. Milinkovic-Savic is currently a standout player at Lazio [Photo: Courtesy]

Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare recently spoke out about the player's situation, after the club missed out on qualifying for the Champions League, saying: "We're talking about a player who deserves this stage [Champions League].

"We don't want to talk about figures, the market isn't based on 'if' and 'maybe'. At this moment, we have yet to receive an offer and when it arrives we'll decide what to do."

Jean Michael Seri

Jean Michael Seri has been linked with a move to Old Trafford [Photo: Courtesy]

Another player who has been linked with Manchester United for some time now - but also a whole host of other Premier League clubs, meaning the Red Devils need to act fast to secure his signature - is Seri.

The Nice midfielder has in some ways outperformed Fabinho in Ligue 1 this season, completing 2,675 passes - the best in the division - to the Brazilian's 1,980.

Like Milinkovic-Savic, Seri is a versatile player - something Mourinho favours, hence his grievances with Paul Pogba.

He only netted twice this season, and assisted five times, but he is instrumental to the way Nice play and always roles his sleeves up and works hard for his team. The Nice midfielder was the best passer of the ball in Ligue 1 this season [Photo: Courtesy]

Technically he is also very gifted, and can spray balls out both left and right from a deep-lying position to kick-start quick attacking play.

Finally, the 26-year-old is ambitious, and a move to one of the Premier League's best clubs may be exactly what he needs now that he is reaching his career's peak.

Jorginho

Jorginho could provide some defensive discipline to Manchester United [Photo: Courtesy]

The final player on Manchester United's radar, who is probably the most like-for-like Fabinho alternative, is Jorginho.

The Brazilian-born Italy international features at the heart of Maurizio Sarri's - a man strongly linked with the Chelsea job - three-man midfield at Napoli, where he protects the back four.

The 26-year-old is a defensive player by nature, but he's versatile too, and has a very creative brain on his shoulders meaning he's confident going forward and offering the attack more options.

Athletic and strong in a tackle, Jorginho could more than replace the departing Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick. The Brazilian-born Italy international is athletic and strong in a tackle [Photo: Courtesy]

And you'd like to think he has the ability to slot straight into this current Mourinho side too, being both disciplined and hard working.

What's more, Jorginho has experience playing in the Champions League, and could well be the touch of class the Manchester United midfield desperately needs right now.