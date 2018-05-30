Serena Williams has caused a stir with her attire at French Open on Grand Slam return

Wednesday, May 30th 2018

Serena Williams walks on court [Photo: Courtesy]

Serena Williams has caused a stir with her attire at the French Open.

The 36-year-old has returned to the Grand Slam stage at Roland Garros from maternity leave after the birth of daughter Junior last September.

Williams lost her No.1 ranking due to her inactivity and is unseeded for the tournament.

She was drawn against Kristyna Pliskova in her first round match as tennis fans eagerly awaited her return to the court. Serena Williams of the U.S in action [Photo: Courtesy]

But her attire was the main focus at Roland Garros as Williams took to the court in an all-black Nike 'catsuit'.

She has wore similar items before but given she only gave birth eight months ago, her attire got tongues wagging.

Williams bodysuit came with short sleeves and longer leggings and does meet court rules on dress codes. Serena Williams plays a backhand [Photo: Courtesy] Serena Williams in action [Photo: Courtesy]

And she got off to a fine start too as she won the first set tie-break against Pliskova 7-6.

Williams took the second 6-4 to secure her place in the second round.

She will now face Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the next round. Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts [Photo: Courtesy] Kristyna Pliskova in action [Photo: Courtesy] Serena Williams' shoes [Photo: Courtesy]

After the win Williams said: “All the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy and have to come back and try to be fierce, in the middle of everything.

"That’s what this represents. You can’t beat a cat suit, right?”

"I'm very happy. She played really well, she made a lot of aces.

"Two years has been a long time but I trained really hard on the clay. I'm taking it a day at a time."