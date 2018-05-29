Champions League goal of the season has been announced! Do you agree with the outcome?

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale to Champions League goal of the Season

Cristiano Ronaldo's acrobatic volley against Juventus in 2017/18 Champions League quarterfinals was better than teammate Gareth Bale's overhead kick in Saturday's final against Liverpool, reveals UEFA's Technical Observers.

Ronaldo scored a sensational bicycle goal against Juventus in the quarter-finals of the competition, only for Bale to score a similar strike in the final, Saturday's 3-1 victory in Kiev.

Six-man committee of UEFA Technical Observers who determined the rankings felt Ronaldo's goal was better, describing it as "An extraordinary display of technique and athleticism."

The summary of Bale's goal, which ranked second, read, "The crucial goal to make it 2-1 in the final, another brilliant acrobatic finish."

Also on the list were Roma's Edin Dzeko's volley against Chelsea [No. 5], Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred's free kick against Roma [No. 7], Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne's belter versus Shakhtar [No. 8] and Lorenzo Insigne's long-ranger also against Shakhtar [No. 9].

The panel of UEFA's Technical Observers consisted of ex-Manchester United boss David Moyes, former Inter Milan defender Christian Chivu and current Latvia manager Mixu Paatelainen.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Disagree with the panel's choice? Fans can still vote for their favorite Champions League Goal of the Season in an online vote on UEFA's official website,

UEFA Top 10 Goals this season:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) vs Juventus - quarter-final first leg

2. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) vs Liverpool - final

3. Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) vs Tottenham - last 16 first leg

4. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) vs Roma - group stage

5. Edin Dzeko (Roma) vs Chelsea - group stage

6. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) vs Borussia Dortmund - group stage

7. Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk) vs Roma - last 16 first leg

8. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) vs Shakhtar Donetsk - group stage

9. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) vs Shakhtar Donetsk - group stage

10. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) vs Borussia Dortmund - group stage