Wijnaldum explains why he didn’t console Karius after Champions League defeat

By Robert Nyanja: Tuesday, May 29th 2018 at 15:25 GMT +3 | Gossip & Rumours
Karius was in tears after conceding three [Photo: Courtesy]

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius had a disheartening night on Saturday when he conceded three goals that crowned Real Madrid winners of the Champions League final for the third time in a row.

After the match, Karius was seen in tears as he was being consoled by his boss Jurgen Klopp and some of his teammates.

Georginio Wijnaldum didn't console Karius [Photo: Courtesy]

One notable Liverpool player who did not rally around Karius after the match was Georginio Wijnaldum and he explains why he failed to console his teammate as it appears that he wasn’t angry with him.

Speaking to the press Wijnaldum said, ‘I didn't say anything because a lot of people already went to him and sometimes you don't like it when too many people come to.

Karius is consoled by Klopp [Photo: Courtesy]

‘It's not the ending we wanted for our Champions League campaign but, you know, sometimes those things happen in football.

‘It is hugely frustrating but we can't change it.’ He added.

Bale was also seen consoling Karius [Photo: Courtesy]

Liverpool hopes of winning the final was somehow ruined after their talisman Mohamed Salah was taken off early following a shoulder injury. Wijnaldum admits that his injury was a big blow to his side.

‘I think it was a big blow for us - it seemed like a big blow for us the way we reacted after his injury. I think when he was on the pitch we did it well for 25 minutes but after the injury there was less than before,’ he said

Salah's injury was a big blow for Liverpool [Photo: Courtesy]

‘The manager said at half-time that it looked like we were devastated about Mo but we had to let it go and change [our attitude] because it could not change. We had to deal with it but it was difficult.’ He added.

Related Topics: Liverpool Loris Karius Real Madrid Champions League final Georginio Wijnaldum
