Ronaldo missing as Real Madrid launch home and away kits for 2018/19 season
Real Madrid have launched their new home and away kits for the 2018/19 season - with one notable person wearing it.
The Champions League winners made the announcement with a video on their Twitter feed featuring Karim Benzema, Marcelo, Nacho and, more importantly, Gareth Bale.
There was, however, no room for Cristiano Ronaldo.
After securing a third-straight Champions League title, both Bale and Ronaldo threw their futures at the club into doubt with their post-match comments.
And the video for Real's kit launch will only throw add further speculation over their Los
Los Blancos have made very little changes to their home jersey, simply just changing the sponsorship name, Adidas logo and shoulder stripes from blue to black.
The blue has also gone from the away kit where a smart white now falls on the black.
The kits are now available on the Adidas website, with adult shirts retailing from £69.95.
Bale starring in the video has coincided with Jose Mourinho's fears that Manchester United won't be able to afford the 28-year-old's price tag.
The freshly-crowned European champions are making it clear they would want an incredible £200m for Bale and the Welsh superstar — whose two goals, one a stunning bicycle kick, beat Liverpool in Saturday's final — is on £650,000-a-week at the Bernabeu.
It would mean that Mourinho's Manchester United would have to shell out the £200m fee plus a further £135m in wages if they sign him on the four-year deal he would want.
