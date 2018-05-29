Wenger disclose why he failed to bring Messi to Arsenal

Arsene Wenger tried to sign Messi and Pique [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he tried to sign Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique.

The French manager who left Arsenal at the end of the season after 22 years at The Emirates convinced current Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas to join Arsenal from Barcelona at the age of 16. It was at the same time that he also tried to bring Messi and Pique but failed and blamed the trio’s agents for refusing to get the deal done. Wenger only managed to sign Fabregas [Photo: Courtesy]

Pique however joined rivals Manchester United where he won the Premier League and Champions League before rejoining Barcelona.

Messi on the other hand, stayed at Barcelona until today, scoring 563 goals in 669 appearances for the club. Pique joined Manchester United instead [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal’s official website quoted Wenger saying, ‘The story of Cesc Fabregas is that Franny Cagiago and Steve Rowley brought the player here and we had to convince him.

‘I met Cesc’s parents and at the time we were interested in Messi and Pique as well.

‘We tried for the three but of course it didn’t work out, but we got a gem there in Cesc and he is an exceptional player. A brain for football. Messi stayed at Barcelona [Photo: Courtesy]

‘It didn’t work out with Messi and Pique because of the agents. I think it was linked with Nike at the time and they wanted Pique to go to Man United.

‘With Messi, Barcelona didn’t want to lose him of course and they made [the offer] that was needed to keep the player at the club. Arsene Wenger left Arsenal at the end of the season [Photo: Courtesy]

‘I don’t really know if Messi was interested. I couldn’t get close to try to force the deal because Barcelona stopped that possibility very early.’