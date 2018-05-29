Klopp hints where Fabinho will play in his Liverpool starting XI

Tuesday, May 29th 2018

Fabinho signs for Liverpool [Photo: Courtesy]

Jurgen Klopp has given Liverpool fans an insight into where new £45million man Fabinho will fit into his Reds side.

The Reds completed a five year deal for the former Monaco star - as the Merseyside club confirmed their second new recruit of the summer, with Naby Keita also set to join on July 1.

Brazilian Fabinho, who was also wanted by Manchester United, has moved from a right back to a central midfielder over recent seasons. Klopp says he can play ‘6’, ‘8’ and ‘2’ [Photo: Courtesy]

And Klopp believes his "cool" versatility is going to be important for the Reds next season.

“We have signed a fantastic player, but someone who is an equally fantastic person I think,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“His reputation as a character in the dressing room and his attitude in training has come through from everyone we speak to.

“He has a lovely family also - adding a person like this to our dressing room only makes us even stronger. What we have - in terms of our environment at Melwood and in the team - means anyone coming in must be of that build. They must be the highest quality person and player.

“He has ability and mentality to play at the highest level in a number of positions. He can play ‘6’, ‘8’ and ‘2’. This is cool.

"He is tactically very strong and football smart. I think he improves our squad and there aren't that many players you can say that about in this moment, because the quality we have already is so high.

"I like that he is young yet experienced also, with a high number of games at a club that compete to win. Also, international caps for Brazil tells you something about him.

“This signing gives us new opportunities and for that I am excited. I’m sure our supporters will make him very welcome and at home at our wonderful club and in our amazing city.”