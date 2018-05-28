Bale and Ronaldo’s bicycle kicks were both scored in the same minute

In the Champions League 2017/18, Real Madrid Superstars Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo scored their bicycle kick goals in the same minute, only a couple of seconds apart.

Gareth Bale netted one of the all-time great Champions League goals in the 63rd minute in Saturday night’s final against Liverpool, with Cristiano Ronaldo also producing a similarly magnificent effort in the 63rd minute during their Champions League quarter-final first leg 3-0 win over Juventus.

Wow! What an incredible revelation about the bicycle kicks scored by the two! So which one was better? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.