Homeboyz send Mururi packing: Nkata to take charge of Kakamega-based side for remainder of the season

Chemelil Coach Mike Muiruri.PHOTO.BONIFACE OKENDO

Premier league teams part ways with former coach of the year, hires Ugandan Nkata.

SportPesa Premier League Kakamega Homeboyz have fired Mike Mururi and appointed Ugandan Paul Nkata as the club’s new coach for the remainder of the season.

Mururi, the 2014 KPL Coach of the Year, who replaced Leonard Saleh in 2016, was shown the door on Monday together with his assistant Peter Okidi, technical director Alfred Imonje and medical assistant Crispinus Mukanzi.

Nkata will be assisted by compatriot and former URA deputy coach Hamza Kalanzi. Boniface Imbenzi will continue serving as the team manager.

The shocking move came barely two days after the former Kenyan international guided the team to an inspiring 2-0 away victory over 11-time champions Tusker, in the final match of the first leg.

But despite leading Homeboyz to a fifth-place finish last year, their best ever ranking in the topflight league, the writing has been on the wall over Mururi's future.

Mururi fell out with the management in February when he reportedly engaged Vihiga United over a possible move without their consent.

"We kindly wish to suspend your services as a head coach of Kakamega Homeboyz football club. The board of management has arrived on a decision to unconditionally suspend your services on non-performance," read a letter signed by Homeboyz CEO Bernard Shitiabayi and addressed to Mururi.

"This is a result oriented decision in lieu with the contract, which attracts consultative decision. More so, your initial contact to other team has been an issue with the management. We are requesting you to step aside, awaiting further communications."

When contacted, the former Chemelil Sugar coach, who denied the 'sacking' claims, said he was happy to leave the seventh ranked Homeboyz (24 points) in a much better state than he found it.

"I have not been fired, I have left Homeboyz on my own volition. I wanted to leave early in the season, but changed the decision on players' request," said Mururi, who has been linked with Sofapaka and Vihiga United.

"But I happy to leave this club in a better state than I found it. I have achieved all my targets with them and even set history. I don't have any ill feelings towards the club and I wish them all the best in their future fixtures."