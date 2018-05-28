Mutambo gives Migne first victory: Harambee Stars defeat visiting Equatorial Guinea in Machakos

Harambee Stars' Duncan Otieno (left) and Salvado Edu of Equatorial Guinea in a friendly match yesterday at Kenyatta Stadium, in Machakos. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

French coach delights in team’s triumph as he seeks to build winning squad.

Kenya edged out Equitorial Guinea 1-0 handing coach Sebastian Migne his first win as Harambee Stars coach at Machakos Stadium on Monday.

Piston Mutambo scored the all-important goal in the 72nd minute.

The visitors settled quickly and were rewarded with an eighth minute corner after Bikoro Akieme’s effort was deflected.

Kenya barely survived after Whyvonne Iszusa cleared on the line with goalkeeper Patrick Matasi well beaten.

Two minutes later, Salvado Edu released his attacking partner with a piercing low ball, but the Kenyan backline ably dealt with the danger.

Fifa referee Andrew Juma booked Francis Kahata for a foul play as the home team struggled to exert themselves in the match.

It was not until the quarter hour mark that Stars got their first corner after Jockins Atudo overlapped to help in attack.

Stars struggled to create scoring chances but looked dangerous on set-pieces.

Another corner in the 21st minute almost rattled the visitors but Kahata’s long-range effort went way over the bar.

The visitors had strong physical presence in the match and used it well to control possession and win balls.

Kenya made the first change five minutes into the second half resting Keneth Muguna for Ovella Ochieng.

The inclusion of the Kariobangi Sharks forward turned the tide in Kenya’s favour. The teenage striker tormented the visitors' backline with his speed.

At first, he looked selfish as he held onto possession even when there was an open chance to pass.

But he made up for it with a well laid up pass in the 72nd minute to the unmarked Mutambo, who scored the gem.

Before the goal, the visitors also enjoyed possession and won a free-kick outside Kenya's danger zone.

Equitorial Guinea got a chance to equalise in injury time but a free-kick from dangerman Ndong Basilo hit the cross bar.

Kenyan coach Migne said the team has a long way to go despite Monday’s win.

“It was a difficult game but the most vital thing is we kept a clean sheet."