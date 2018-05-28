Why Liverpool players didn’t console Karius after the goalkeeper made terrible errors in Champions League final
Real Madrid stars were the first to put their arms around devastated Loris Karius after the goalkeeper made terrible errors in the Champions League final following the Spanish side 3-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday.
Karius gifted Real Madrid their opening goal, the final goal and also handed the Spanish side their 13th European title.
The first incident happened after the German attempted to roll the ball out, but threw it straight into Benzema's leg to concede one of the most bizarre goals of Champions League.
He could do little about Gareth Bale's unbelievable bicycle kick.
But then gifted Real Madrid their third goal with another blunder, after he let Gareth Bale's shot from distance slip through his hands.
After the match, Karius was blamed by many viewers for the two horrendous errors- but some fans remained sympathetic.
Asked why he didn’t console Karius after the goalkeeper made terrible errors, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum told reporters that he feared deepening his Champions League final devastation.
“I didn’t say anything because a lot of people already went to him and sometimes you don’t like it when too many people come to you.
“It’s not the ending we wanted for our Champions League campaign but, you know, sometimes those things happen in football. It is hugely frustrating but we can’t change it,” he said.
On Social media, users blasted Liverpool stars for not consoling Loris Karius;
Time to show Karius “You’ll never walk alone”.
Terrible mistakes. Great person.
A person that didn’t hide after the game and told the fans “I’m sorry”. Remember! Nobody feels worse than him today. He needs our support. It’s sport @LorisKarius
(photos via #bild) pic.twitter.com/IjgcskfCe9 — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) May 27, 2018
‘You’ll never walk alone’ yet no Liverpool player went over to him after the game, he was left alone. Credit to the Madrid players for being the ones to console him. Shame on the LFC players for doing what they did. — Glenn Colin Melvin (@glenncm2812) May 27, 2018
Really sad to see no Liverpool player go and console @LorisKarius. He’s human, made mistake and to walk the length of the stands and fold his hands in apology takes a lot. Yes fans would be angry and upset, I’m sure he’s angry at himself too but you still stand with your player — Hriday Munim (@hridaymunim) May 27, 2018
