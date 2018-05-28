Messi reveals the club he'd like to play for after Barcelona as he outlines future plans

Monday, May 28th 2018 at 15:49 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Messi says he'd like to return home one day [Photo: Courtesy]

Lionel Messi says he'd like to return to former club Newell's Old Boys at some stage of his career.

Messi joined the youth ranks of the club based in Rosario, his home town, in 1994, and stayed there for six years before being snapped up by Barcelona and going on to football superstardom.

But speaking to Marca, he says he hopes for a reunion one day, even if it is only a brief one.

"Every time I have more clarity that in Europe, Barcelona is going to be my only place," he said.

"I always said that I want to play some day in Argentine soccer, I do not know if it will happen, but I have it in mind, it would be Newell's, nothing more.

"I'd like to live that for at least six months, but you never know what's going to happen. "

The star is in training with Argentina ahead of the World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

Messi also spoke about Argentina's chances at the World Cup, and the fact that he could have pledged allegiance to Spain as a youngster.

"The other day I was talking to a friend and he was saying, 'Look, if you had stayed with Spain, you would be world champion,'" he said. Messi was at Newell's for six years [Photo: Courtesy]

"But it would not have been the same, obviously it never crossed my mind. Argentina would be something unique.

"I have a lot of faith in this group, we are working very well, we have players with a lot of capacity and experience, but we have to be calm, we do not have to throw the message of 'we are going to be the world champion because we are the best', because the reality is that it is not like that".